Conor McGregor Roasts Reporter & Khabib: ‘Rushed Work’

One thing is for certain, Conor McGregor is always lurking on social media. On Monday, MMA Junkie released a list of stats that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov achieved during his 13-fight tenure in the UFC. However, McGregor, Nurmagomedov’s biggest rival, took to Twitter on Monday to comment on the list.

Notorious and “The Eagle” fought for the lightweight title in October 2018 and Nurmagomedov defended his belt, defeating McGregor via fourth-round submission. The fighters have a volatile relationship and both fighters have taken shots at each other on social media throughout the years.

Nurmagomedov defended his belt for the third time and announced his retirement from the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje on Saturday during UFC 254.

The list of accomplishments by Nurmagomedov was tweeted out by MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, with the first stat stating that The Eagle is one of three Russian-born UFC champions along with current bantamweight champ Petr Yan and former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski.

Arlovski was born in Belarus in 1979 when it was known as the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic (Byelorussian SSR). In 1991, it became the Republic of Belarus.

Notorious responded to Bohn’s tweet, writing that Arlovski is from Belarus and that instead, the other Russian-born UFC champion is Oleg Taktarov who won the UFC 6 Tournament.

“Rushed work Michael,” McGregor wrote. “Andre’s [Belarusian], and the reason the Belarus flag is on the newly designed belt. Along with 7 other countries of the first Champion winners. Oleg Taktarov is the other Russian winner you seek. Although in tournament format it was without an official belt.”

He continued, “The first official UFC belt was presented at, yes you guessed it, UFC Twelve. Mark Coleman the winner, ensuring America’s flag on today’s new belt design. Alongside Netherlands, Bas [Rutten]. Canada, Carlos [Newton]. Belarus, Andre [Arlovski]. Brazil, [Murilo] Bustamante. Poland, Joanna [Jędrzejczyk]. England, Michael [Bisping]. Ireland, Conor [McGregor].”

McGregor Took Aim at Nurmagomedov’s Stats, Saying the List is ‘Full of Overstretched Accomplishments’

Notorious then said that all of Nurmagomedov’s stats were “garbage.”

“Also… the rest of those stats are garbage,” Notorious wrote. “Multiple tied seconds, most takedowns in a division bar someone else, etc etc. It’s a garbage list full of overstretched accomplishments.”

Bohn responded to McGregor, sharing a list of the Irishman’s stats and asking him if he likes “this list better.”

McGregor Has Been Linked to a Fight With Dustin Poirier in January

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGzl2JJJgWZ/

On Monday, Notorious posted a picture on Instagram of himself training. It appears that the Irishman is heading back to the Octagon in a few months to take on No. 2 lightweight Dustin Poirier.

The two agreed to a fight on January 23, 2021, however contracts have not been signed and the UFC has not officially announced the bout. With Nurmagomedov retiring from the sport, the promotion may decide to put the Russian’s vacant belt on the line between Notorious and “The Diamond” should they fight at lightweight.

