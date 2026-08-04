Conor McGregor Set to Undergo Knee Surgery

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is set to undergo knee surgery following an in-fight injury suffered last month at UFC 329.

Against Max Holloway in the headliner of UFC 329, McGregor tore his ACL, leading to him losing via first-round TKO in just 69 seconds in what was one of the most disappointing UFC fights of all time.

Several weeks later, McGregor will now undergo knee surgery.

Conor McGregor Having Knee Surgery

In a video posted on his social media, McGregor revealed that he is having knee surgery today.

“Surgery number 5 of my career coming up,” McGregor said in the video.

We knew that McGregor was going to have surgery on his knee after suffering the unfortunate injury against Holloway, but it took him a few weeks to get it booked.

The hope is that McGregor can get healed up quickly and get back into the Octagon in early 2027, though it obviously depends on how his body reacts to the surgery.

Conor McGregor’s UFC Career Coming to an End

At age 38, McGregor’s historic UFC career is coming to an end.

With just one more fight left on his current UFC contract, it seems likely that the Irishman will fight out the final fight on his deal and then test free agency after that.

With MVP and PFL recently merging, it’s possible that they could make a big-money offer for McGregor in free agency, which would certainly be interesting.

It’s also possible that McGregor could try his hand at boxing, a sport that wouldn’t have as much stress put on his legs as MMA does.

Either way, it’s very unlikely that McGregor fights more than one more time in the UFC given everything that’s happened to him over the past few years.

Though the in-fight injury was a freak accident and not something that he planned, it was still a very disappointing return to the Octagon for McGregor after five years away.

With so many new fighters emerging as stars for the UFC all the time, it’s time for the promotion to move on from McGregor and focus on promoting other fighters on the roster instead.