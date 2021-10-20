Conor McGregor Shares Sorrow About Death: ‘So Heartbroken’

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is dealing with heartbreak, sharing his sorrow on social media Wednesday afternoon.

The Irishman took to Instagram on October 20, 2021, writing that his dog Hugo had passed away. Calling Hugo his “closest companion,” “Notorious” shared that his dog was with him from “sleeping on a bed frame without a mattress” to living the luxurious life that McGregor has built for himself and his family.

McGregor wrote:

So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the way, my closest companion. From sleeping on a bed frame without a mattress to everything else that came after. Thank you for all the work put in alongside me to get this life correct for our family. All the love and cuddles we will miss forever and ever our Hugo! Gutted RIP the best boy Hugo McGregor.

See Notorious’ Instagram post with pictures of Hugo below:

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dana White on Ex-UFC Champ Wanting Title Fight: ‘Tough Conversation’