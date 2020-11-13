Conor McGregor’s Warning: ‘I’m the Slaughterhouse’

Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor celebrated a major anniversary on Thursday. It was four years since he became the first simultaneous two-division champion in the UFC, fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

On November 12, 2016, “Notorious” took on then-UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez for the title during the main event of UFC 205. He walked into the Octagon that night as the featherweight champion and left with the lightweight strap hanging from his shoulder, defeating Alvarez by second-round TKO. The victory was one of Notorious’ most impressive in career.

He would end up losing both the lightweight and featherweight belts due to inactivity in the weight classes, pursuing a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. outside the Octagon. He returned to the UFC in October 2018 to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt and lost by fourth-round submission.

And during the fourth anniversary of UFC 205, McGregor seemingly took aim at the GOATs (greatest of all time) of mixed martial arts.

“If these bums are goats, I’m the slaughterhouse,” McGregor tweeted Tuesday.

Unless McGregor is actually talking about livestock, there are many names in the greatest of all time (GOAT) discussion. But, typically there are three names that dominate it, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

McGregor appears to have a cordial relationship with Jones and St-Pierre, however that’s not the case with Nurmagomedov. Notorious and “The Eagle” have been bitter enemies for years and have a history of trashing the other fighter online and during interviews.

Notorious has been active on social media lately hyping up his all-but-confirmed fight with No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier on January 23, 2021.

