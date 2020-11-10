UFC’s Dana White Casts Doubt on Megafight: ‘There Are a Ton of Ifs’

The MMA world was buzzing on Tuesday after MMA Fighting reported that the highly anticipated rematch between No. 2 ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier and No. 4 ranked Conor McGregor was officially scheduled for January 23. However’ UFC President Dana White casted a bit of doubt on the pairing, saying he wants to see “where the world is” in the coming months.

White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Poirier had signed the bout agreement, however McGregor still hadn’t. “Notorious” is expected to sign the contract.

He also told ESPN that were were a lot of ifs involved with the match.

“Jan. 23 on Fight Island, if everything goes according to plans,” White said to ESPN. “There are a ton of if’s right now. I have to see where the world is at in the next couple of months.”

Dana White provided an update on the Poirier-McGregor rematch, which would currently take place on Fight Island. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/4iN6LsSOUU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 10, 2020

White could be referring to the pandemic. COVID-19 cases are rising throughout the world and although the UFC has successfully ran events while inside a bubble, there are still many unknowns that could result from the pandemic.

If all goes well, fans will witness a clash years in the making. Poirier and McGregor fought in 2014 and the Irishman won by first-round TKO. Since then, both fighters have moved up from featherweight and are in the top five of the UFC’s deepest division and a win for either fighter could result in a lightweight title shot.

