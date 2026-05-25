Conor McGregor Speaks on Max Holloway Rematch for 1st Time

UFC superstar Conor McGregor spoke on his upcoming rematch with rival Max Holloway at UFC 329 for the first time.

After five long years away from the Octagon, McGregor makes his long-awaited return to fighting when he takes on Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, which takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s going to be one of the biggest sporting events of the summer, and McGregor can’t wait to get back in the cage and do what he loves to do best: fight.

Conor McGregor Speaks on Max Holloway Rematch

While drinking a can of his new MAC Energy drink alongside former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, McGregor gave his thoughts on returning to the cage for the first time since 2021 and fighting Holloway for a second time at UFC 329.

“The big fight is coming. Let’s cheers to that. The Mac is back, baby. Let’s go. It’s like a musical. Music to my ears, it is,” McGregor said.

“Rob, I’m out so long, five years. My body’s fresh, my mind is sharp. I’m ready to come back. I’ve got a great opponent. I’ve got a great deal off the UFC. I’m very, very happy. They honored me, finally. So, July 11, the opponent is a man I’ve beaten before in Max Holloway. He is an established fighter, an accomplished fighter, a former UFC world champion, multiple time, so this is a quality opponent.

“Our last bout (in 2013) was martial arts mastery by your truly, so I plan on doing it again. I plan on showing my growth and my improvements in them. I’m very, very excited for it. Preparations are going very well. We’re living, breathing, and sleeping in the gym. Literally, I live in the gym. I have a base here, and I have a base in my coach John (Kavanagh)’s gym, and I go between them both, and training’s going very, very well.”

Conor McGregor a Big Underdog in Return

The latest betting odds for this fight against Holloway have McGregor listed as a +330 betting underdog, with Holloway as a -400 betting favorite.

Since McGregor hasn’t fought in five years and is now 37, it’s understandable he’s entering this rematch with Holloway as the underdog, even though he won their first fight in 2013. This is just a much different fight 13 years later, so even though McGregor has a 1-0 lead on Holloway in their series, the long layoff, all the injuries he’s had, and Holloway being far more active and successful in recent years are the reasons why the Hawaiian is favored to beat the Irishman.

Having said that, McGregor still carries his trademark KO power, which is the last thing to go in a fighter, and he will also have a size advantage since this bout is taking place at welterweight, a weight class that he has fought in multiple times. Plus, he seems to be taking this fight very seriously in terms of his training, as he stated in the interview.

While most expect Holloway to win, don’t completely count out “The Mac” from a successful comeback, and UFC 329 can’t come soon enough.