Conor McGregor Rips UFC Star on Birthday: ‘Cockeye’

Recently defeated or not, Irish superstar Conor McGregor loves to poke at his rivals on social media.

Friday, February 12, marked No. 5 ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson’s 37th birthday. The UFC shared a post on social media in honor of “El Cucuy” and asked fans to wish him a happy birthday.

Many fans took the chance to show their appreciation for the fighter who is currently on a two-fight skid. One fan tweeted, “Happy birthday Tony. Looking forward to seeing that tough agreesive elbow tossing old Tony again. Just let go of the past, learn and grow. Everyone in the division has had Ruff outings but they are no mean as tough as you. Happy birthday my man. With love from Canada.”

Another wrote, “Happy birthday to the most under appreciated lightweight champion in UFC History and yes I said CHAMPION.”

McGregor decided to wish El Cucuy a happy birthday in his own “Notorious” way. “Happy birthday el cockeye,” McGregor tweeted. See below:

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Ferguson Said He Cut the Umbilical Cord With an Elbow Strike

Ferguson took to Twitter on Friday to thank his fans for their support. He also jokingly took them down memory lane of the day he was born.

He wrote, “Like A Fine Wine. Drink It Up. Crew, The Day I Was Born I Cut The Umbilical Cord W/ An Elbow Strike. Threw On Some Shades… Smacked The Doctor & Said Hold Up Brotha I’m Talkin’. Thanks Crew For The BirthdayWishes, & Continued Support Over The Years.”

🎂🎶 Like A Fine Wine 🍇Drink It Up🥂

Crew🍃, The Day I Was Born I Cut The Umbilical Cord W/ An Elbow Strike. Threw On Some Shades… Smacked The Doctor & Said Hold Up Brotha I’m Talkin’ 🎶💪😆🤚🎶 # Thanks🍃Crew For The Birthday🎂Wishes, & Continued Support Over The Years 🙏🦁 pic.twitter.com/C7Z9pGFdco — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 12, 2021

Ferguson continued, “Ya’ll Make This Stuff Fun. I’ll Make Sure To Make It A Great Birthday Weekend!I! Much Love Mi Gente -Champ.”

Ya’ll Make This Stuff Fun 💯 I’ll Make Sure To Make It A Great Birthday Weekend!I! Much❣️Love Mi Gente -Champ 🥇 ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 UFC pic.twitter.com/dpA9Lna1ZY — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 12, 2021

Ferguson & McGregor Are Ranked No. 5 & No. 6 in the UFC’s Lightweight Division

Although they have been in each other’s crosshairs for years, McGregor and Ferguson have never fought. They have shown interest in a potential bout over the years and with both fighters coming off a loss, a matchup makes sense at this point.

Ferguson is ranked No. 5 in the lightweight division and McGregor is ranked No. 6, and the winner of the possible bout could reinsert themselves into the title hunt.

El Cucuy fought twice in 2020. He competed against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight belt in May and his 12-fight win streak was snapped by “The Highlight” via fifth-round TKO. He then returned to the Octagon in December to fight surging Brazilian Charles Oliveira and was dominated, losing a lopsided unanimous decision.

McGregor fought last month against Dustin Poirier and was finished in the second round by TKO.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Star Closes Door on Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘It’s In the Past’