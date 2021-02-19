Conor McGregor Disses Superstar With Birthday Message [LOOK]

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather turns 44 years old on February 24 and UFC superstar Conor McGregor made sure to wish his rival an early happy birthday.

In one of the most high-profile rivalries in combat sports today, Mayweather and “Notorious” boxed in August 2017. McGregor came into the ring as the first-ever simultaneous two-division UFC champion, holding both the lightweight and featherweight titles. It was also the Irishman’s debut as a professional boxer.

The boxing match was an exciting affair and the undefeated Mayweather finished McGregor by 10th-round TKO. Neither fighter has competed in a professional boxing bout since.

McGregor went back to the UFC, fighting three times since then. “Money” competed in a boxing exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer and MMA fighter Tenshin Nasukawa on December 31, 2018, winning by first-round TKO.

In the birthday message on Friday, Notorious took a shot at Mayweather not being on Forbes’ 2020 list for highest-paid athletes of the year. McGregor took the No. 16 spot.

“Happy birthday Floyd!” McGregor wrote. “We miss you on the Forbes.” See below:

