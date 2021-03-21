UFC’s Conor McGregor Slams Superstar: ‘Teddy Bear’

Fighting superstar Conor McGregor never misses a chance to take a shot at one of his biggest UFC rivals.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was present at the UFC Vegas 22 fight card on Saturday which took place in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov, who was shown multiple times during the broadcast, was there as a spectator, watching alongside president Dana White. Shortly after the main event bout between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland ended, McGregor took to social media to blast the Russian.

McGregor wrote, “8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power. Don’t forget it teddy bear.”

8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Although he is still technically the lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October after defeating Justin Gaethje. White had spent months campaigning to Nurmagomedov to consider fighting one more time, however “The Eagle” was not swayed. Should McGregor have defeated Dustin Poirier in January, the promotion would have likely done everything in its power to incentive Nurmagomedov to fight the Irishman again.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s fight at UFC 229 is the highest-selling PPV in the promotions history and the rematch would have possibly done even better.

However, “Notorious” lost via TKO and the fight fell far away from reality.

