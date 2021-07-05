Future of Conor McGregor: ‘The Question Is Very Simple’

A UFC insider asked an important question about the future of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, and the answer is only something McGregor can decide. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto posted a video created by ESPN that asks the important question, and it’s one McGregor knew years ago that he’d probably have to answer someday if his career went as planned.

“So as McGregor approaches UFC 264, and a third fight against Dustin Poirier, the question is very simple: What does he really want?” Okamoto said in the video.

You can watch that video below.

UFC 264 Fight Week, my friends!! Take a look at this clip from a piece I did with @espnmma video team. The quote from 2013 Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) hits hard … pic.twitter.com/N5OocOSZkS — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 5, 2021

Does Trilogy Fight vs. Poirier Matter?

“If it’s money and riches, then he’s already won. And the result of his trilogy fight with Poirier really doesn’t even matter,” Okamoto continued.

Indeed, McGregor is the most popular UFC superstar in the world, and he commands more money than any other MMA fighter on the planet.

He’s 1-2 in his last three UFC fights, but that hasn’t seemed to hurt the 32-year-old’s pay-per-view numbers.

In fact, McGregor might actually be bigger than the company that helped make him famous.

“Despite his losses in recent years, McGregor is still the money fight. He’s still bigger than any UFC title. In many ways, he’s bigger than the sport itself,” Okamoto said.

But what happens now that McGregor is rich and famous beyond the imagination? Can he get back to his winning ways surrounded by all the fame and fortune?

Did McGregor Foresee Future Issues With Money and Fame?

“But if you were to go back and ask McGregor, the fighter, if what he’s done is enough. Would he be satisfied?” Okamoto said.

The video then shows something McGregor said back in 2013, and that was well before he became the biggest MMA superstar in the world.

McGregor said, “Let’s say you beat a guy, you’re a winner now. That can take over people, especially in this game, when you’re signed to the UFC, and there’s all the media things going on, and there’s people looking for pictures and s***. That can take over. That can make you feel bigger than you are.”

McGregor knew the answer back then.

“You can’t have an ego in the game,” McGregor said.

But does he today?

The weekend before arguably the biggest fight of his career, McGregor could be seen strutting around with hundreds of fans on July 4 weekend. There’s no doubt that many of them were “looking for pictures and s***”.

You can watch some of that wild scene below.

Tonight, Conor McGregor was completely accosted by fans — something he took time to appreciate and show love for. FULL: https://t.co/RC4c1HHh3b pic.twitter.com/4L7MM1laR9 — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) July 4, 2021

UFC 264 on July 10

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is scheduled for July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s the next big UFC pay-per-view card of the year, and it’s sure to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year.

The two will enter the contest knotted at 1-1.

Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round stoppage at UFC 257 in January 2021, and McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of a featherweight contest back in 2014.

Now, the two UFC stars are headed into an important rubbermatch, and it’s the one that will likely decide who wins their epic rivalry.

The card also includes a welterweight battle between popular contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, as well as several other high-profile UFC fighters competing in important battles.

But all eyes will be on the main event and the important question only McGregor can answer with his performance on fight night.

