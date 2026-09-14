Conor McGregor Trashes Max Holloway For Wanting Fight to End

UFC superstar Conor McGregor trashed rival Max Holloway for wanting the referee in their fight at UFC 329 to end it.

McGregor tore his ACL against Holloway in the UFC 329 headliner. The fight went on until Holloway pointed out McGregor’s injury to referee Mike Beltran, who soon stopped the contest.

Now, the Irishman is saying he doesn’t like how the fight was stopped.

Conor McGregor Trashes Max Holloway

Speaking to Robert O’Neill on the MAC Energy YouTube channel, McGregor explained why he is upset with Holloway.

“I’ll tell you what, it wasn’t me that was calling for the finish of the fight. It wasn’t me calling to finish it. If I fight you and you look for the ref, ‘Ref! Stop the fight!’ Who stops the fight? Don’t stop! Finish the (expletive) fight! You’re the man calling for the fight to be stopped. The fight’s only began. It’s all good. It’s all good. We do our work, we stay on the track, and we get retribution. I yearn for retribution. It drives me on. I have this journey. I have this task ahead of me. I have the title of the greatest comeback in sports history,” McGregor said (via MMAFighting.com).

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UFC Superstar Won’t Rush Back From Injury

Although McGregor has said that he is excited to finish up the final fight on his UFC contract and become a free agent, he also said that he isn’t planning on rushing back from his injury.

“I’m ahead of the curve. Swelling is down. I’m off the crutch two, three weeks. In fact, I was able to get off the crutch a little bit sooner than they had wished. … I’m in a great spot. But the baby needs to gel back together. … “I had this injury 10 years or so ago. With the advancements in modern medicine, with the advancements in training methods, my recovery should be faster. I recovered and returned to competition within nine months for my last one. I fought in a show in Dublin, Ireland, knocked the guy out in one round, triumphant return. But really I was still on one leg. Really, I wasn’t fully healed. It takes 9-12. In nine, you’ll get cleared. … This time, I think I’m going to take that time. So 9-12 gives me ample time,” McGregor said.

9-12 months puts his return timeline at summer 2027, at which time he can finish the final fight on his UFC contract.