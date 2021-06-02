Conor McGregor Trolled by Photo [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is coming off a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January, and the two lightweight rivals are now heading into an immediate rematch at UFC 264 on July 10. “The Diamond” trolled “Notorious” via Instagram on Wednesday with photos of the American landing a perfect punch right on the Irishman’s eye.

You can see the photo of the punch below. Poirier posted, “And Again July 10th”.

It was actually two photos Poirier posted, so seeing the punch on McGregor’s eye required a scroll over on Instagram. Here’s the other picture.

Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round with a barrage of punches at UFC 257.

‘All or Nothing’ Rematch at UFC 264 on July 10

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor won the first fight by stoppage way back in 2014 in a featherweight bout, but Poirier returned the favor in 2021 at 155 pounds. Now, the two UFC stars are heading into an important rubbermatch that will decide the fate of their long-standing rivalry.

Poirier has termed UFC 264 as an “all or nothing” fight for him. You can see that post below.

Meanwhile, McGregor is looking fitter than ever in recent posts, and the former UFC “champ champ” believes wholeheartedly he’s on his way to picking up the important win over “Diamond” at UFC 264.

The day prior to Poirier’s post, McGregor posted, “Don’t talk about it, be about it…”.

A couple of days before that, McGregor dropped a photo of how he looks about six weeks prior to the megafight.

In that picture, McGregor looks like he could step inside the Octagon tomorrow if needed, so UFC fans are teeming with enthusiasm over UFC 264 on July 10.

You can see McGregor’s post below.

Both fighters have aspirations of competing for UFC gold against newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveria next, so both are hoping a win over the other earns that opportunity.

Poirier is currently the No. 1-ranked contender at 155 pounds, while McGregor is No. 5.

