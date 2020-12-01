Conor McGregor Trolls Rival Then Deletes Message [LOOK]

In classic “Notorious” fashion, UFC superstar Conor McGregor trolled his longtime foe, Nate Diaz, on Twitter and then deleted it. If there is one thing MMA fans can count on in this sport, it’s that McGregor and Diaz will continue to take aim at each other on social media.

In the latest episode of their nearly five-year-long rivalry, Notorious took to Twitter on Monday to “celebrate” Diaz’s victory over Gray Maynard. November 30 marked seven years since Diaz finished Maynard by first-round TKO in their lightweight bout at The Ultimate Fighter 18 Finale.

The fighters had competed twice before. They first met during The Ultimate Fighter 5 when they competed in an exhibition bout in 2007. Diaz defeated Maynard by second-round submission and went on to win the show. The two rematched three years later as full-fledged UFC fighters and Maynard defeated Diaz by split decision. Diaz settled the score three years after that, making short work of his rival.

“Congrats Nathan Diaz celebrating the anniversary of his fight with Gray Maynard. Womp womp day! Happy womp womp day brother! Stellar stuff!” McGregor tweeted.

The Irishman then deleted the tweet shortly after. See a screenshot below:

