Nate Diaz & Others Fighters React to Legendary Fight at UFC 256

The main event of Saturday night’s UFC 256 was the greatest flyweight title fight in the promotion’s history, according to UFC president Dana White and color commentator Joe Rogan.

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Moreno met inside the Octagon to compete for the “God of War’s” belt, and they put on a classic. The majority of the fight featured nonstop action, with both fighters showing their championship-level heart and skill, and it earned “Fight of the Night” honors.

In the end, the fight was determined a majority draw. Two judges scored the bout 48-48 and one judge scored it 48-46 in favor of the champion. During the match, Figueiredo landed a groin shot on Moreno, which led to referee Jason Herzog to take one point away from the champion.

With both fighters battered and coming off of two bouts in three weeks, they will go home to their families and rest up in anticipation for their next fight. It’s hard to dispute an instant rematch between the two, however there are other contenders waiting in the wings, including former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

During the post-fight press conference, White told the media that he was interested in doing the rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno, and reiterated that there was no rush for the two to compete as they both fought during November 21’s UFC 255 and December 12’s UFC 256.

Garbrandt, as well as other fighters, reacted to the “Fight of the Year” candidate:

Nate Diaz, Henry Cejudo & Others Tweeted Their Thoughts on the Bout

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wrote, “Encore?”

Encore? — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 13, 2020

UFC superstar and welterweight fighter Nate Diaz tweeted, “Good fight shoutout to Brandon Moreno.”

Good fight shoutout to

Brandon Moreno 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 13, 2020

Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo wrote, “Say my name lord of the ringworm @Daico_Deiveson.”

Say my name lord of the ringworm @Daico_Deiveson 🏆🏆🏆 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 13, 2020

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who was scheduled to challenge Figueiredo at UFC 255 before pulling out due to injury, tweeted, “I’ll fight them both, old school Ufc style tournament!! @ufc.”

I’ll fight them both, old school Ufc style tournament!! @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 13, 2020

No. 2 ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier wrote, “Both are champions.”

Both are champions — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 13, 2020

No. 2 ranked UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns tweeted, “Figueiredo vs Moreno. FOTY Kevin Holland fighter of the year!”

Figueiredo vs Moreno. FOTY

Kevin Holland fighter of the year! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 13, 2020

No. 12 ranked UFC strawweight Angela Hill wrote, “Flyweights make me wanna be better. You always see the craziest technical striking Match ups and the most batshit scrambles. How’s about a rematch where they can prep for more than 2 weeks!”

Flyweights make me wanna be better. You always see the craziest technical striking Match ups and the most batshit scrambles. How’s about a rematch where they can prep for more than 2 weeks! #UFC256 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 13, 2020

No. 8 ranked UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa tweeted, “A lot of us are talking about this being Fight of the Year but we should also be talking about Deiveson Figueiredo being Fighter of the Year. Even though this was a draw, he still walked away with the title after a record breaking 2020.”

A lot of us are talking about this being Fight of the Year but we should also be talking about Deiveson Figueiredo being Fighter of the Year. Even though this was a draw, he still walked away with the title after a record breaking 2020.#UFC254 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 13, 2020

Former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis wrote, “They gotta run this back!!”

They gotta run this back!! #UFC256 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 13, 2020

Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez wrote, “I am Moreno’s new biggest fan. You are a Warrior my friend.”

I am Moreno’s new biggest fan 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻You are a Warrior my friend — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) December 13, 2020

