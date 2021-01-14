UFC’s Conor McGregor Reveals: ‘We Will Compete Again’

One of the most famous rivalries in UFC history is Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, and “Notorious” plans to fight the Stockton, California native inside the Octagon one more time.

McGregor and Diaz have fought twice, both bouts taking place in 2016 at welterweight. The first time they threw hands was at UFC 196 and Diaz won via second-round rear-naked choke. They met for a second time months later and Notorious edged the scorecards, winning a five-round majority decision.

Fast forward nearly five years and two haven’t settled their 1-1 score. However, McGregor fully intends to fight Diaz one more time to close out the rivalry. Notorious is currently preparing for his lightweight bout against No. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier, taking place on January 23 at UFC 257.

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, McGregor pointed to Diaz returning to the lightweight division. UFC president Dana White recently revealed that he has a potential opponent in mind for Diaz at lightweight, a division Diaz competed in for years.

Conor McGregor on Dustin Poirier rematch, Khabib's retirement and relationship with UFCConor McGregor talks to Oscar Willis of TheMacLife.com ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi. VISIT: http://www.themaclife.com FOLLOW: http://instagram.com/themaclifeofficial FOLLOW: https://twitter.com/Maclifeofficial LIKE: http://facebook.com/themaclife 2021-01-14T08:44:30Z

“I hear Dana [White] talking on The Mac Life interview also [about] Nate Diaz coming back down to lightweight,” McGregor said. “I love that. I’d love to compete against Diaz. We will compete again. If it happens at lightweight for a title, that would be something special also.

“There are many great options in the works, and let’s see what happens. I am ready.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Would Fight Diaz at Welterweight Again If There’s No Title or ‘Loftier Things’ on the Line

McGregor was then asked who he’d like to see Diaz fight at lightweight.

“I think if he’s going to come down to 155, he should come down for me, to be honest with you. I hear giving him a shot in there, but Nate’s a warrior. Nate’s a goer. Nate shows up, steps up and fights.

“It’s not necessary, I don’t feel, to have him fight [at 155] again [against] another contender,” McGregor continued. “I feel maybe it should be me and Nate. If he’s’ going to do 155, we could possibly do that for the belt. If not, I’d probably just fight Nate at 170 pounds again, [the] reason being we’ve fought at 170 twice. Why mix it up for the trilogy? If there are belts and titles and loftier things on the line, for certain 155-pound challenge with Nate would be something.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

First, McGregor Has Business Take Care of on January 23

McGregor has a massive test in front of him, a rematch with Poirier. The two will meet in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23 on the UFC’s “Fight Island,” in Abu Dhabi, UAE. McGregor and Poirier fought in 2014 at featherweight and Notorious finished “The Diamond” in the first round via TKO.

Years later and the two are still at the top of the sport. The winner of the fight will likely set themselves up for a shot at the UFC’s lightweight title.

READ NEXT: Doubting UFC’s Jon Jones: ‘I Don’t Like That Fight’