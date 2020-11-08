Conor McGregor: ‘You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide’

Fighting superstar Conor McGregor has made it known to his competition, “you can run, but you can’t hide.” The Irishman is currently preparing for his return to the UFC’s Octagon and will seemingly take on No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier on January 23, 2021.

Although the fight has not been officially confirmed, both fighters accepted the bout on Twitter and UFC president Dana White has told the media that “it’s done.”

McGregor has not competed inside the cage since his January match against beloved veteran Donald Cerrone. “Notorious” only needed 40 seconds to put “Cowboy” away, extending his professional MMA record to 22-4. McGregor is currently ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division and should he defeat Poirier, he will have a strong case for a shot at the title.

On Sunday, Notorious shared on Instagram a highlight video of himself fighting inside the Octagon. The clip includes his finish of Poirier when they fought in the featherweight division in 2014. McGregor won the bout by first-round TKO.

The video also includes his finishes of Marcus Brimage, Diego Brandao and Jose Aldo, as well as moments from his fights with Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez and Dennis Siver. See the clip below:

