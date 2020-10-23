Controversy Rages After Khabib’s Weigh-In for UFC 254

The Saturday fight is officially set between UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje, but not without some controversy. Both fighters hit the scales for their UFC 254 main event bout, officially weighing in at the championship limit of 155 pounds, however some in the MMA community have drawn attention to Nurmagomedov’s weigh-in.

As the fight is taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, it was late Thursday night in the United States when they happened and “The Eagle” was the first fighter on the scale. The Russian was noticeably drained and needed to strip down bare before being helped onto the scale.

Once on, the official checked Nurmagomedov’s weight, but the way he did it has some in the MMA community scratching their heads. Watch Nurmagomedov’s weigh-in below:

A relieved @TeamKhabib makes weight at 155 pounds for the #UFC254 main event. pic.twitter.com/3YvDpemL1s — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 23, 2020

The scale was set to 155 pounds, the maximum weight Gaethje and Nurmagomedov were allowed to weigh-in at to be eligible to compete for the lightweight belt.

Once fighters step on the scale, typically an official will wait until the bar finishes tipping up and down and finds a balance before determining the weight of the fighter. When “The Eagle” stepped onto the scale, the bar tipped upward, but the inspector determined the fighter was 155 pounds before it balanced. Nurmagomedov was visibly relieved and posed for photos.

To compare, watch Gaethje’s weigh-in below:

Coming in at championship weight of 155 pounds, @Justin_Gaethje makes the #UFC254 main event official. pic.twitter.com/RXSUwqJMNJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 23, 2020

Renowned Nutritionist Mike Dolce Breaksdown the Weigh-In, Calls It a ‘Human Error’ & Compares to Gaethje’s Weigh-In

Mike Dolce, a nutritionist who has worked with many UFC fighters, said in a video after the weigh-in that a “human error” was made during Nurmagomedov’s weigh-in, referring to the official who determined Nurmagomedov’s weight before allowing the bar to balance.

The nutritionist said that he believes that The Eagle had no part in the weigh-in controversy. And in his opinion, Nurmagomedov would not have made the weight on the attempt in question. If Nurmagomedov was heavy, and the scale dictated that, he would have then had until the deadline to cut whatever extra weight he needed to.

In the video, Dolce broke down Nurmagomedov’s weigh-in and compared it to Gaethje’s weigh-in.

“Watch Gaethje, watch the difference in how [the official] weighs in Gaethje,” Dolce said via MMA Mania. “Watch the scale again, watch how it tips. It hits the top, comes back down, and [the official] pauses and then wipes it. Look at how long it takes him to decide. Comes back down, stabilizes in the middle. He even pauses still and then he wipes it and calls it. Now watch Khabib, here we go, up up up, wipes it on an upward trajectory. He’s heavy here!”

“Guys, this is incorrect. That is wrong.” Dolce continued. “An error. Let’s call it a human error. Nonetheless, most likely in this moment, Khabib Nurmagomedov was not 155 pounds. He was not scratch weight. Now would he have made the weight? Sure. Let’s say he would. I’m a Khabib fan, I want this fight to happen and I don’t think Gaethje cares at all. But, at the same time, this was wrong. This was wrong, this was an error!”

Fans have called attention to the controversy on social media as well. A Twitter user, @jmnbetting, wrote, “Khabib 100% didn’t make weight, that s*** looked so sketchy, but they can’t afford to lose that fight for the event. Khabib will fight tmrw and be on like 180+ pounds.”

Another user, @K_Shaj98, tweeted, “Why did the scale guy swipe the measure so quickly for Khabib? He didn’t even let it settle?”

Neither the UFC nor Nurmagomedov have commented on the weigh-in.

The Fight Between Nurmagomedov & Gaethje Will Determine the Undisputed Lightweight Champion

Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje is one of the most anticipated fights this year and it all goes down on Saturday, October 24. The Eagle and “The Highlight” will unify the belt as Gaethje won the interim strap in May when he defeated Tony Ferguson by fifth-round TKO.

Watch their final faceoff before they meet inside the Octagon:

