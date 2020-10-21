UFC Superstar Reveals: ‘This Is My Last Fight’

One of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, Brazilian legend Anderson Silva, is hanging up his gloves after his fight with Uriah Hall on October 31. “The Spider” is set to take on Hall in the main event of UFC Fight Night 181.

Silva is regarded by many as the great fighter of all time and he holds the UFC record for longest title reign, owning the middleweight strap for 2,457 days and defending it 10 times. Silva boasts a professional record of 34-10 and one no contest with 22 wins coming via KO or TKO.

However, the Brazilian’s fighting career is coming to a close. Since losing the title to Chris Weidman in July 2013, Silva has gone 1-5 with one no contest. He is currently on a two-fight losing streak, and at 45 years old, The Spider feels like it’s time to ride into the sunset.

In an interview with MMA Junkie on Tuesday, Silva confirmed his intentions to retire after his bout with Hall on October 31.

“This is the last fight,” Silva told the outlet. “For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Silva Says He Will Miss Training for His Fights the Most

It won’t be fighting in front of sold-out crowds that Silva will miss the most when he retires, it will be the preparation leading up to those matches.

“I think (I’ll miss) the training (the most),” Silva told MMA Junkie. “Preparing my mind, preparing my body. This I think is most important and I feel sad because I don’t have this anymore. This is the last one.”

Much like Daniel Cormier, who retired from the sport in August after his fight with Stipe Miocic, Silva will be fighting for the last time and without a crowd to give him a proper send-off. UFC Fight Night 181 is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, the same venue where Cormier said goodbye on August 15.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Silva Will Try to Put on a Show for His Fans When He Fights Hall

The Spider will have his hands full on October 31 when he fights Hall. Hall holds a professional record of 15-9 and has been a mainstay in the middleweight division since bursting on the scene through The Ultimate Fighter: Team Jones vs. Team Sonnen.

Although he lost to Kelvin Gastelum in the finals, Hall has been a part of many big fights in the UFC. During his season of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired in 2013, Hall finished three fighters in a row en route to his showdown with Gastelum, including a devastating spinning hook kick KO of Adam Cella.

Some quickly pointed to Uriah Hall as “the next Anderson Silva,” and although his career has not hit the same levels as The Spider, Hall has impressive victories inside the Octagon against the likes of Gegard Mousasi and Krzysztof Jotko.

Going into the bout with Silva, many expect the fight to be contested on the feet. And regardless of where the fight goes, The Spider will try to put on one last show for his fans.

“I can’t say, ‘Oh, this fight goes to the ground, this fight is done in the standup,’” Silva told MMA Junkie. “It’s two good strikers. Uriah’s a very, very athletic guy and has a good technique in the striking and I try to do my best. I try do to the best show for my fans.”

READ NEXT: UFC’s Khabib to Reporter: ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About This S***’ [WATCH]