Court McGee Retires Following UFC 332 After 25 Fights in the UFC

Long-time UFC welterweight fighter Court McGee retired from MMA following a loss to Eric Nolan in the opening preliminary bout at UFC 332.

McGee, a 41-year-old native of Utah, lost via TKO in the third round to Nolan at UFC 332. Immediately after the fight was over, he took off his gloves and told UFC commentator Joe Rogan that he was retiring, which did not come as a surprise, as he had previously announced he was going to retire after UFC 332.

Court McGee Announces Retirement

After 16 years in the UFC, McGee revealed he has retired following a long career inside the Octagon.

“Thank you, everybody who came. Listen, none of this would be possible. 20 years I got sober and 16 of those years I’ve been fighting the best guys in the world. My hat’s off to Eric… don’t let anybody say you can’t achieve your dreams,” McGee said.

Court McGee’s UFC Career

McGee began his MMA career in 2007, going 11-1 on the Utah regional scene before getting his big shot to achieve something great in the sport when he was a contestant on Season 11 of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality television show.

After going 3-1 in the TUF house, including a win over future UFC stalwart Brad Tavares, McGee defeated Kris McCary at the TUF 11 Finale in June 2010 to earn a UFC contract.

McGee would go on to have a very solid career for the next 16 years inside the Octagon, as he fought many of the best welterweights in the world during his time in the world’s leading MMA promotion.

His best win came in August 2013 when he won a split decision over Robert Whittaker, who went on to win the UFC middleweight title.

McGee also had notable wins in the UFC over Tim Means, Ramiz Brahimaj, and Claudio Silva. He also lost to a who’s who of talented MMA fighters, including Sean Strickland, Sean Brady, Carlos Condit, Matt Brown, Michael Chiesa, Ben Saunders, and Santiago Ponzinibbio, among others.

Overall, McGee retires with a 22-15 MMA record, including an 11-14 mark in the UFC.

We at Heavy UFC wish McGee the very best in his retirement going forward.