Court McGee Reveals Why UFC 332 is His Retirement Fight

UFC welterweight veteran Court McGee revealed the reasons why he has decided to make UFC 332 his retirement bout from MMA.

McGee, who has been in the UFC since 2010, when he won Season 11 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” takes on Eric Nolan in the first preliminary bout on Saturday’s UFC 332 card, which takes place on Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

We knew that the 41-year-old Utah native was going to retire following the Nolan fight, since he had already announced it, but now we know exactly the reasons why.

Court McGee Explains Decision to Retire From the UFC

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, McGee revealed the reasons why he has decided to retire.

“Yeah, it’s a retirement fight, but I knew it a couple of years ago when I signed this four-fight deal, so I knew it was coming to an end, and I felt confident with it. Before that, with the neck injury, I thought I was done and I was going to leave a fight on the table, and after fulfilling that last one, I hadn’t felt that good in years. I feel really good. I feel really healthy, but I’m 41 and I’ll be turning 42 this year. Like they say, it’s a young man’s sport, and I want to make sure I have my wits about me when I’m done. I have three kids; I’m married. I have a gym. There’s a lot of life ahead of me after 40. I feel good about my decision. I made that decision with those who are close to me, and I’m OK with it. I’ve made peace with it,” McGee said.

Court McGee a Big Underdog in Final Fight

Per the latest betting odds ahead of Saturday’s UFC 332 card, McGee is a +190 betting underdog, as Nolan is a -225 favorite to win the fight.

Although Nolan is 0-2 in the UFC, he is far younger than McGee, more durable, and possesses more KO power. But McGee has tremendous cardio and wrestling, and he will have the fans cheering him on, making this a very intriguing matchup despite the betting odds being what they are.