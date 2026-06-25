Cris Cyborg Set for Final Fight Against Former UFC Contender

Former UFC featherweight champion and one of, if not the, greatest women’s fighters of all time, Cristiane Justino Venancio, aka ‘Cris Cyborg,’ will end her legendary 20-year MMA fighting career at PFL Tampa this August.

The former Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, Bellator, PFL, and WIBA Boxing world champion is overshadowed only by Amanda Nunes in the women’s GOAT conversation, but her numerous accolades across combat sports have put her in major contention.

She will defend her PFL featherweight belt against Ketlen Vieira, in Viera’s first PFL fight since being cast off from the UFC in 2026. PFL announced the fight on June 25, and no other fights have been confirmed for the event.

Cris Cyborg vs. Ketlen Vieira Set For PFL Tampa

Vieira is a veteran of 15 UFC fights, winning 10 and finishing one. Her notable wins include former champions Holly Holm and Miesha Tate, as well as title challenger Cat Zingano. ‘Fenomeno’ left the UFC roster in early 2026 on the back of a spotty recent record and an 11-fight decision streak.

Upon completing her contract by defeating Jacqueline Cavalcanti in May, Vieira was not offered a new deal and was thus a free agent. She’s now on the receiving end of the highest-profile fight of her career, and her first title shot in any major organisation. The opportunity to win a PFL title is elevated by the prospect of competing in Cyborg’s retirement fight.

“PFL Tampa will be a special event as it hosts the retirement fight for our champion, Cris Cyborg,” PFL CEO John Martin announced in a release. “She is a pioneer of not just women’s MMA, but mixed martial arts as a whole, and it has been a privilege to have her as a deserving champion.”

Cris Cyborg is 45-4 Across MMA, Kickboxing, Grappling & Boxing

Cyborg’s combat sports achievements are off the charts. She possesses a 29-2 record in MMA, a 7-0 record in professional boxing, a 2-1 record in kickboxing, and a 7-1 record in professional grappling. Her notable wins include Holly Holm, Gina Carano, and Larissa Pacheco.

Strikeforce featherweight champion, twice defended

Invicta featherweight champion, three times defended

UFC featherweight champion, twice defended

Perennial Bellator featherweight champion, five times defended

PFL Super Fights featherweight champion

PFL Regular featherweight champion

Two-time world Jiu-Jitsu gold medalist (+74kg)

Bronze medalist ADCC competitor

Two-time IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu winner

Women’s International Boxing Association light middleweight champion

This isn’t the end of fighting for Cyborg, just the end of her MMA career. She still chases a world championship in boxing, and could be tempted by some extremely lucrative MMA fights, such as one against Ronda Rousey or Gina Carano, after their high-profile fight on MVP MMA 1.

Cyborg has also offered a fight to three-weight boxing champion Claressa ‘GWOAT’ Shields, but nothing has come to fruition. A win over Shields would certainly cement Cyborg as the best to ever do it, but at 40 years of age, time is extremely limited.