Cris Cyborg Calls for Ronda Rousey & Gina Carano on Same Day

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg says she wants to fight both Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano on the same day.

Cyborg was in attendance as Rousey submitted Carano in 17 seconds in the main event of the first MVP MMA card on Netflix. For Rousey, this was her first MMA fight in nearly a decade, while for Carano, it was her first fight in 17 years. The fight went just as many expected it to go, with Rousey throwing Carano down to the mat and then tapping her out with her signature move, the armbar, in seemingly the blink of an eye.

Cris Cyborg Wants Ronda Rousey & Gina Carano on the Same Day

Speaking to Fight Hub TV following MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano, Cyborg said that she wants to fight Rousey and Carano on the same day. Cyborg has already fought Carano, having knocked her out in Strikeforce in 2009, while she has been calling Rousey out for years with no avail.

“What do you guys think? Tell me what you guys think. Same day, both together. I’m ready. Let’s do it,” Cyborg said.

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With the fight lasting just 17 seconds, many fans felt that they didn’t get their money’s worth for the bout, as it wasn’t much of a fight. But according to Cyborg, this is exactly how she figured the fight would go, so she’s not surprised by how quickly it ended, as she felt like Rousey chose an easy stylistic matchup for her comeback against someone who hadn’t fought in nearly two decades.

“I already knew this. Gina 17 years without fighting. This is the person that Ronda Rousey chose,” Cyborg said.

The odds of Cyborg fighting either Rousey or Carano are slim to none, even though both fights would be big ones for the fans. Rousey has never shown any interest in fighting Cyborg, despite it being a fight that the fans have been talking about for years. As for Carano, Cyborg already beat her once, and there’s no reason to think a rematch would go any differently.

Cris Cyborg Talks Next Fight

When asked what’s next for Cyborg, she said that she is ready to defend her PFL featherweight title in her next bout. She also mentioned that she wants to box, another sport she has had plenty of success in since she left the UFC in 2019.

“I’m ready for my next fight, it’s going to be in PFL, a real fight for the title defense. I’m excited too for maybe my next boxing fight. Let’s do it,” Cyborg said.

The 40-year-old Brazilian is one of the best women’s MMA fighters of all time. She holds a 29-2, 1 NC record in MMA with 23 finishes, and she has been the champion in every major organization she has been a part of. Unfortunately, a fight with Rousey is unlikely to happen, despite how much the fans would want to see Cyborg fight her. Rousey has just shown no willingness to take this fight over the years, and nothing has changed. So although Cyborg wants to fight Rousey and Carano both on the same night, it’s likely nothing more than a pipedream for both her and MMA fans.