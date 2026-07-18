Curtis Blaydes Reveals Kamaru Usman’s Best Path to Victory Against du Plessis

Curtis Blaydes shared his thoughts on what Kamaru Usman‘s best path to victory against Dricus du Plessis would be. Usman faces du Plessis in the main event of UFC OKC and could insert himself in the middleweight title picture.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare,’ a former UFC welterweight champion, has a victory over current middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Usman also has a majority decision loss to former champion Khamzat Chimaev. Many within the MMA community argued that he could have won with a full training camp.

Blaydes pointed to Usman’s wrestling as possibly being the difference-maker against du Plessis. He said ‘Stillknocks’ wrestling was exposed against Chimaev and believes Usman can capitalize.

“I was at that [fight] in Chicago and I saw [du Plessis] getting manhandled and he didn’t have an answer. Every time he got put in that crucifix, he looked helpless. I’m not saying he is helpless, but in those exchanges, in those situations, he looked like a white belt, he didn’t know what to do,” Blaydes told Casino.us. “That lets you know the quality of guys he gets to grapple against in training, it must not be that good.”

Curtis Blaydes Shares Prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman

Curtis Blaydes also shared his prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman.

Blaydes does not believe the UFC matchmakers have a fight planned that is dependent on the outcome of du Plessis vs. Usman. On the contrary, ‘Razor’ said the middleweight clash could open up several possibilities.

Blaydes also revealed that he believes du Plessis has a slight advantage.

“I’m sure the UFC would be happy either way. Usman wins, great. Dricus wins, great. Either way, they’re both guys that are easy to promote, and they will both put on a great fight regardless,” Blaydes told Casino.us. “I think it’s a win-win for them, but do I actually believe Dricus is going to win? He should win just because he’s a little younger, a little bigger.”

He continued:

“After seeing the grappling hole he has was exposed, I think Usman has a shot if he can get his takedowns and he doesn’t have to burn a lot of energy.”

Blaydes Says du Plessis Cannot Stop Usman’s Wrestling

Blaydes also said that he does not believe du Plessis has the ability to stop Usman’s wrestling. Because of that, he is confident the former UFC welterweight champion has a chance to pull off an upset.

“I don’t think Dricus has the technique to get up the right way,” Blaydes told Casino.us. “I think Usman can almost rinse and repeat the Chimaev game plan. Takedown every round and just sit there in a good position, not have to use that much energy, then he can win the fight by decision.”

du Plessis will need to have improved wrestling, especially after his loss to Chimaev. His opponent may shoot for more takedowns because they may feel it is his biggest weakness. By forcing ‘Stillknocks’ to wrestle more, it could give Usman a better chance to secure a victory.