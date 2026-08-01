Dakota Ditcheva to Face Former UFC Title Challenger in PFL

Blooming MMA superstar Dakota Ditcheva is set to face former UFC women’s title challenger Liz Carmouche in her next bout inside the PFL cage.

Ditcheva improved to 16-0 with a decision win over Denise Kielholtz at PFL New York on Friday. She now has an 11-0 record in PFL and is set to get a flyweight title shot in her next fight.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Liz Carmouche in the Works

PFL CEO John Martin confirmed following Ditcheva’s win over Carmouche at PFL New York that the 28-year-old British star will fight Carmouche in her next fight.

“Yes,” Martin said about Ditcheva vs. Carmouche being the PFL’s plan. “She wants to stay busy. She’s been out of the cage for a year. “She’s gonna be back pretty soon, and I think Liz is the fight we make.”

This fight makes the most sense of any, as Carmouche is on a roll right now herself, with four straight wins inside the PFL cage, including winning the promotion’s 2025 flyweight tournament.

Fans have been asking for Ditcheva to get a big step up in competition, and even though Carmouche is now 42 years old, there is no doubt she would be, by far, the best opponent that Ditcheva has ever fought in MMA if and when it happens.

Dakota Ditcheva is a Star on the Rise

Ditcheva came to MMA from a professional Muay Thai background, where she went 10-1 in the striking-based sport.

In 2021, Ditcheva made her pro MMA debut, and since then, she has won all 16 of her fights, including 12 wins by knockout, 1 win by submission, and 3 wins by decision.

She is one of the biggest star fighters in the PFL, and she confirmed that she still has several fights left on her PFL contract, so although UFC fans would love to see Ditcheva fight inside the Octagon, that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Still, Ditcheva is one of the best young talents in the sport today, and with the PFL and MVP MMA recently announcing their merger, it should give her tons of bigger opportunities going forward. But first, she has to get past Carmouche.