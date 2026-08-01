PFL’s Usman Nurmagomedov is Now MMA’s Hottest Free Agent

Usman Nurmagomedov is now the hottest free agent in MMA after his contract with the PFL came to a conclusion following PFL New York.

Nurmagomedov knocked out Archie Colgan, a training partner of UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, in the main event of PFL New York on Friday. The fight marked the second straight successful defense of his PFL lightweight belt.

Nurmagomedov is also a former Bellator MMA lightweight champion.

The impressive victory upped Nurmagomedov’s MMA record to 22-0, 1 NC, an incredible record and one that promises to get him paid the bag now that he has become a free agent.

Usman Nurmagomedov Interested in the UFC

Following his win over Colgan, Nurmagomedov said he was interested in seeing what kind of offer the UFC would make him in free agency.

“We’ll see what’s going on. It was my last fight (on my contract). MVP, they always trash talks a little bit about Dana (White) – he doesn’t pay. Now we’re going to see how they’re going to pay,” Nurmagomedov said following his win over Colgan at PFL New York.

Nurmagomedov is the younger brother of current UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov. He is also the younger cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Will the UFC Sign Usman Nurmagomedov?

Following his win over Colgan, Nurmagomedov said he wants to see what the UFC offers him in free agency, so we will await to see if he ends up signing with the world’s largest MMA promotion.

There is no doubt that Nurmagomedov would be an incredible addition to the UFC lightweight division, as he is clearly one of the best lightweights in the world.

That being said, he was on a big-money contract in the PFL, and it will be interesting to see if the UFC wants to pay him a huge contract given how much he was reportedly making in PFL.

Plus, with MVP MMA and PFL recently merging, perhaps Jake Paul and Co. will want to keep Nurmagomedov in the fold.

We’ll see what happens, but it will certainly be interesting to see where the Russian star ends up.

Should Nurmagomedov come to the UFC, he likely wouldn’t get an immediate title shot against Gaethje. Instead, the UFC would likely match him up with someone else in the top 10 who would be a tough test — think someone like Mateusz Gamrot, barring the result of his upcoming UFC Vegas 120 main event against Quillan Salkilld — to see how Nurmagomedov stacks up against the UFC’s top 10.

He likely would come into the UFC right away and do very well, but as good as some of the opponents whom he has fought in the PFL are, the UFC is considered the best MMA promotion in the world for a reason, which is why fighters want to go there and test themselves when they can get the opportunity to do so.

But ultimately, it will likely come down to money, and whoever makes Nurmagomedov the best offer will likely be the promotion he chooses.