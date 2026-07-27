Dan Hooker Says Fans Are Sending Him Death Threats Before Next UFC Fight

Dan Hooker claims Salahdine Parnasse’s UFC fans have been sending him death threats ahead of their UFC Paris main event this September.

‘The Hangman’ welcomes Parnasse to the promotion on September 5, making it back-to-back fights with French prospects after a TKO loss to Benoit Saint Denis in January. The difference between the two, according to Hooker, is the number of savage messages he’s been receiving from French fans.

Dan Hooker Says Salahdine Parnasse’s Fans Are Sending Death Threats

Speaking with Submission Radio, Hooker remarked, “[Expletive], from what I’m getting, there’s a lot of death threats, it’s been outrageous!

“I didn’t get them when I fought [Saint Denis]. French people speaking French and [expletive] telling me that I’m gonna die and telling me they’re gonna kill me and [expletive], yeah, the death threats have been outrageous.”

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What Dan Hooker Said About the Messages

Hooker is looking to rise to the occasion and disappoint those fans in a big way.

“I think maybe because BSD is like… a respectful guy. That maybe the people that follow him or support him aren’t complete [expletives],” He continued. “But, whoever this [expletive] fans are—are outrageous. It’s gonna feel pretty sweet shutting this kid’s lights out.”

When Dan Hooker Fights Salahdine Parnasse

Hooker and Parnasse clash in the main event of UFC Paris on September 5, kicking off at 12 pm ET. Their fight tops a bill of 11 announced fights so far, from the Accor Arena in the French capital. Subject to change.

Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse; lightweight

Michael Page vs. Nursulton Ruziboev; middleweight

Losene Keita vs. Muhammad Naimov; featherweight

Mario Pinto vs. Ryan Spann; heavyweight

Oumar Sy vs. Modestas Bukauskas; light heavyweight

Kurtis Campbell vs. Trevor Peek; featherweight

Luis Felipe Dias vs. Matthieu Duclos; middleweight

Nora Cornolle vs. Klaudia Sygula; bantamweight

Fabia Sintes vs. Michael Aljarouj; flyweight

Nathaniel Wood vs. Mairon Santos; featherweight

Morgan Charriere vs. Felipe Lima; featherweight

This will be the second time Hooker has been used as a stepping stone for external champions making their UFC debut. He was put out cold by former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in his debut fight back in 2021.

Who is Salahdine Parnasse?

Parnasse is one of the most decorated fighters outside the UFC and is widely considered one of, if not the best, lightweight fighter outside the UFC. The Frenchman is 23-2 in MMA and 14-2 in KSW, Eastern Europe’s premier MMA organisation.

Parnasse was a two-weight champion in KSW, holding the featherweight belt twice and leaving the promotion as the reigning lightweight champion with four defences. One of his two losses was a bid for a third championship at welterweight—where he lost by unanimous decision to then-undefeated and still-reigning champion Adrian Bartosinski in 2023.

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He also starred as a feature fight on Most Valuable Promotion’s debut MMA event in May, leading into one of the three super fights atop the card. Parnasse’s MMA record comprises eight knockout wins, seven submissions, and eight decisions. He’s expected to be a considerable favourite over Hooker when they meet in September.