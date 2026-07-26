Salahdine Parnasse Reacts to Blockbuster Signing for UFC Paris

Newly signed UFC lightweight fighter Salahdine Parnasse reacted to his blockbuster signing ahead of the upcoming UFC Paris card.

The UFC made it official on Saturday during the UFC Abu Dhabi card that Parnasse will fight veteran Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Paris, which takes place on September 5 at Accor Arena in Paris, France.

It’s an absolutely massive signing for the UFC, as the 28-year-old Parnasse was one of the best MMA free agents on the open market, and his signing has many UFC fans excited for his upcoming debut.

Salahdine Parnasse Reacts to Signing With the UFC

Taking to his social media after his UFC signing became official, Parnasse shared his reaction to finally joining the world’s top MMA organization and taking his talents to the Octagon.

“Today, I am taking the biggest step of my career: I will now fight in the UFC, and I will do so for the first time in the main event in Paris on September 5th next. I don’t forget where I come from, I don’t forget the path I’ve traveled. None of this happened by chance: it’s the result of work, sacrifices, and above all, your support. I am proud to carry the colors of France, Morocco, and Guadeloupe on the biggest stage of this sport. I didn’t get here alone. Thank you to everyone who has followed me from the beginning. I am going to give it my all. We’re in this together. LET’S GO,” Parnasse wrote on his X.

Salahdine Parnasse is a Stud Lightweight

Coming to the UFC with a 23-2 pro record in 25 career fights, Parnasse is the former KSW featherweight and lightweight champion, and he also fought for that promotion’s welterweight bout.

A pro since 2015, Parnasse has won 15 fights by stoppage. In his last bout, Parnasse fought for the first time in North America when he fought on the MVP MMA card and brutally finished Kenneth Cross by first-round knockout.

That win obviously caught the eye of the UFC matchmakers, and now the Frenchman is the newest member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fighter roster.