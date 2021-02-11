UFC’s Dana White: ‘I’ll Put Up $10,000 for the Winner’

UFC president Dana White appears to be all-in on a potential basketball match between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

“DC” and Nurmagomedov are friends and have been training partners at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California for years. Clips have circulated on social media of both fighters shooting hoops, and due to their hilarious friendly rivalry, it could be an entertaining thing to watch.

The idea about the game was brought up to White by Complex’s Tony Mui during a recent interview. Mui asked the UFC president who he thought would win a one-on-one game between “The Eagle” and Cormier.

“Oh, I like that,” White laughed. “I like that. DC versus Khabib at basketball.”

White said he hadn’t seen them play basketball before but respects both fighters’ athletic capabilities. He also said that he would throw in $10,000 for the winner.

“I would love to do that, though,” White said. “We’ve got to do that. We’ve got to set it up. You’ve got a good idea. One on one, Khabib versus Cormier. And I’ll put $10,000 for the winner. Bragging rights is all either one of them are going to want, but $10,000 makes it a little more fun.

Mui commented that there would have to be established rules for the match and White responded, “Oh yeah, that game would get physical.”

The UFC president appeared excited about the idea.

“Let’s do that,” White continued. “I’m going to do that. We’ll do that and put it up somewhere.”

White told Mui to set the match up with the UFC’s public relations team and also said Mui could be the referee for the match. Nurmagomedov and Cormier have not yet commented on the possible basketball game.

Watch White’s interview with Complex below:

Nurmagomedov Announced His Retirement a Few Months Ago, Still UFC Champion

During his interview with Complex, White confirmed that Nurmagomedov is still the UFC lightweight champion.

After his victory over Justin Gaethje in October 2020, The Eagle announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. Months later and he is still the undisputed champion. The UFC has been reluctant to strip Nurmagomedov of the title in hopes that the Russian will fight one more time.

White said that he plans to meet Nurmagomedov for dinner in Las Vegas soon to discuss his fighting future.

Cormier Retired From Fighting Last Year, Has Kept Busy as a Commentator & Analyst

DC fought his last professional mixed martial arts bout in the summer of 2020. He competed against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in a trilogy fight and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

After the contest, Cormier announced his retirement from fighting. However, he’s remained busy as a color commentator for the UFC and as an analyst for ESPN. He hosts the podcast DC & Helwani, which is recorded weekly.

