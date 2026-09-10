Dana White Reveals Top 2 Potential Opponents for Ilia Topuria

UFC president Dana White revealed who the top two potential opponents for former UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria are.

Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria via fourth-round TKO in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 in June, and there has been some talk about a rematch between the two heated rivals.

Another option could be Paddy Pimblett, another long-time rival of Topuria who hasn’t faced him yet.

With Topuria coming back to the Octagon soon, White said that he’s open to both of these fights.

Dana White Likes 2 Matchups for Ilia Topuria

Speaking on “The Jim Rome Show,” White said that either Gaethje or Pimblett makes sense for Topuria’s next opponent.

“Topuria’s ready to fight. We’re ready for him,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Both (Gaethje and Pimblett) sound good to me. They’re both great. We don’t lose with either one of those fights. They’re both great fights. I don’t know. Listen, anything I say on this show, there’s going to be 100 of these goofy Instagram guys like, ‘Dana White just announced Paddy Pimblett.’ They’re both great. We don’t have anything set. … I don’t really have the answer to that question (of who Topuria is fighting). Obviously the rematch with Gaethje is incredible. And a Paddy Pimblett fight is amazing. As bad as those two hate each other.”

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Who Should Ilia Topuria Fight Next?

While both Gaethje and Pimblett are viable options for Topuria’s next fight, it does feel like Pimblett is the better option because he and Topuria haven’t fought yet, and the winner of that fight would be very deserving of fighting for the UFC lightweight title that Gaethje currently holds.

Speaking of Gaethje, obviously that’s an option for Topuria as well, as White fully admitted, but since the news leaked that the UFC was considering giving the former champ an immediate rematch after losing his belt in June, fan sentiment online hasn’t been strong towards this bout, as most fans feel like Topuria needs another win.

Therefore, Topuria can fight Pimblett, and Gaethje can fight the winner of Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy in his first title defense instead.