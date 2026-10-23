Dana White Interested in Alexander Volkanovski vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC president Dana White says that he is interested in a lightweight superfight between champions Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje.

The 38-year-old Volkanovski recently mentioned that, with his career winding down, he wants the biggest fights possible, and that’s why the UFC featherweight champion has said he’s open to moving up to 155 lbs and fighting the UFC lightweight champion Gaethje, who is also 38 and on his last legs.

UFC fans appear interested in seeing this matchup, and now it looks like the UFC president is on board, too.

Dana White Open to Alexander Volkanovski vs. Justin Gaethje

Speaking to Main Event ahead of UFC 333, White revealed he is open to booking Volkanovski vs. Gaethje if both fighters want it.

“When a guy gets to his level, there isn’t too many things we’d say ‘no’ to him about. If he’s got things he wants to do before he hangs it up, I’m sure we’ll be very supportive,” White said.

Superfight Hinges on UFC 333 Main Event Result

If Volkanovski is going to get this superfight that he so badly craves, then he first needs to get past Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333 this weekend.

If Volkanovski wins that fight, then a superfight against Gaethje becomes very much more realistic, although Gaethje will likely fight No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan for his next title defense — should he fight again, that is.

Gaethje hasn’t said for sure if he is going to step back into the Octagon again after his violent TKO win over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 in June, a fight where he suffered damage to both of his hands.

If Gaethje fights again, then of course a superfight with Volkanovski would be something that every MMA fan in the world would be interested in watching go down, but there is no guarantee that he does step back into the Octagon.

If there is a way for the UFC to book this fight between Volkanovski and Gaethje, however, then it would be one of the biggest and best matchups that the promotion could book right now, no doubt about it.