‘Bird Brain’ Dana White Challenged: ‘He’s Going to Lose’

A few weeks back, UFC president Dana White revealed that he would bet $1 million on Ben Askren defeating Jake Paul in their boxing match on April 17.

The former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Askren, who retired from MMA in 2019 after a 1-2 stint in the UFC, will compete in his first-ever boxing bout. Paul, who is known as a YouTuber, is 2-0 as a professional boxer and has repeatedly slammed MMA fighters, as well as White.

Well, White doesn’t have faith that “The Problem Child” will be able to defeat the 19-2 MMA fighter.

During a press conference on Friday for their April 17 fight on Triller Fight Club, Paul asked what he thought about White’s $1 million bet.

“I think it’s great,” Paul said. “Dana White doesn’t talk about really anything besides the UFC so that just goes to show how big of an event this is. And again, he is one of the many bird brain people out there who don’t understand that Jake Paul is a real fighter. He’s going to lose a million dollars. I challenged him along with Snoop Dogg to step it up and make it $2 million. Put your money where your mouth is. A million dollars isn’t that much to Dana White. I’m so confident in my abilities and you know, it’s free promo. So thank you, Dana.”

Paul Upped the Bet With White Earlier This Month, Shared Video of His Reaction

While appearing on Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson earlier this month, White said, “Let’s be honest. Jake Paul is not a f*****g boxer.”

“I’ll bet a million dollars that he loses this f*****g fight,” White continued.

Shortly after, Paul shared a reaction video to White’s comments and tweeted, “Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a ‘Boxer’ and me a ‘YouTuber’.”

Watch below:

Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a “Boxer” and me a “YouTuber”🤡 pic.twitter.com/QoHnbRvpHl — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 11, 2021

Paul Is a 2-0 Professional Boxer With Both Wins Coming Via KO

The Problem Child has stepped inside a boxing ring as a professional twice. Both fights were in 2020 and he finished both of his opponents by knockout.

In January, Paul took on fellow YouTuber star AnEsonGib in Miami, Florida. The Problem Child only needed one round to take out his rival, finishing him in 2:18. In November, Paul competed on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card against NBA point guard Nate Robinson in Los Angeles, California.

Once again, Paul got the job done, viciously knocking out Robinson in the second round.

