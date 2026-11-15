Dana White Shares His Scorecard for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

UFC president Dana White shared his scorecard for the UFC 334 main event between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit.

In one of the best fights of the year, Gane and Hokit went to war for 25 minutes, with Gane ultimately emerging as the winner via unanimous decision in a closely fought bout.

But while Gane was the winner and successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title, many thought that Hokit did enough to win the fight.

So, how did White score it?

Dana White Says Ciryl Gane Won the Fight

Speaking to the media after UFC 334, White said that he thought Gane won the fight 49-46.

“I had it 4-to-1. It was an incredible fight, the pace (Hokit) set was insane and I think it was freaking everyone out, this smaller guy, the way he was just coming at him. But even if you look at the significant strikes, they were double in every round. The overall punch stats were massive too, but I don’t think it tells — if you see the score of the fight, they had it 2-2 going into the last round, which, I didn’t see it that way, but it doesn’t tell the story of the fight either, you have to see the fight to believe it,” White said.

Could the UFC Book a Rematch?

Given how close this fight was, there have been some suggestions that the UFC could potentially book an immediate rematch between Gane and Hokit.

But given that White scored the bout 49-46 for Gane, it would seem impossible for that to happen anytime soon, at least until Hokit goes out there and gets his hand raised in another fight.

White has spoken in the past about a potential matchup between Hokit and Alex Pereira, so perhaps that could be the next fight for him if Pereira gets past Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335, or even if he loses that fight, as that matchup could still be possible.

A rematch between Gane and Hokit, then, seems to make sense down the road, but not just yet, as there are other fighters waiting for their shot first, like Alexander Volkov.