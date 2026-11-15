Jon Jones Reacts to Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit Barnburner

UFC legend Jon Jones shared his reaction to the UFC 334 main event heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit.

In one of the best fights of the year in any weight class, Gane and Hokit went to war for 25 minutes in he main event of UFC 334, with Gane ultimately winning a unanimous decision with three 48-47 scorecards.

Afterwards, Jones took to his social media to share his reaction to the bout.

Jon Jones Throws Shade at Josh Hokit

Taking to his social media, Jones congratulated Gane on his big win while throwing shade at Hokit, who comes from the same gym that Jones trains at, Jackson-Wink MMA Academy.

“Good job Frenchman,” Jones said. “Same coaches different results.”

Jones, of course, previously fought Gane and submitted him to win the UFC heavyweight title, plus he obviously has a bit of a rivalry with Hokit despite training at the same gym as him, so it was interesting to see his reaction to this fight, as he clearly watched it with a vested interest.

Will Jon Jones Fight Again?

Now, the question is: will Jones come out of retirement to fight Gane for a second time?

It’s not impossible to think that he could consider it, as the UFC would obviously love to have him back on their roster, as Jones is one of the best MMA fighters of all time. Even though he can be difficult to work with, UFC president Dana White knows that Jones makes him a lot of money, so the UFC would likely love to have him back and facing Gane for a second time if it’s possible.

The UFC has not committed to who is getting the next title shot at heavyweight yet, as it could be the red-hot contender Alexander Volkov or perhaps the winner of the upcoming UFC 335 co-main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Alex Pereira. There’s also Tom Aspinall, who should get the first crack at the belt if he’s healthy.

But again, if Jones did want to fight again, perhaps the UFC would go ahead and give him the rematch against Gane.