Dana White Responds to Colby Covington’s Challenge to Dustin Poirier

No. 1-ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington notched a big victory on Saturday night at UFC 272, and in his post-fight interview, he challenged top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier.

After earning a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal, “Chaos” spoke with color commentator Joe Rogan.

“Now onto business, Joe,” Covington said via Essentially Sports. “I just took care of Miami street trash. Now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash! Where you at Dustin Poirier, you c***. You said it’s on sight. Name the site, Dustin. Bring that j***bel of a wife and bring that little kid… and I’ll see you soon. You’re next!”

Like Masvidal, Poirier used to train with Covington at American Top Team in Florida, and their relationship has deteriorated into a bitter rivalry. Poirier has never fought at 170 pounds as a professional mixed martial artist, although he has revealed in the past that he’s open to the new weight class.

During the post-fight press, UFC president Dana White said Covington is in a “very weird situation” as he’s been defeated by reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman twice. And the UFC president doesn’t know where a victory over Poirier would take Covington.

“I don’t know, he’s in a very weird situation having lost to Usman twice,” White said via MMA Fighting. “Usman’s lapping everybody. I don’t know, we’ve got to see what’s next and talk to Colby and see what he really wants to do. You fight Poirier and then what? He has to go in some type of direction whether he’s gonna go to ‘55 and fight at—I don’t know, we gotta talk.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Chimaev, Jones React to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 271 Win: ‘I’m Gonna Kill Him’