Dana White Talks About Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

UFC president Dana White shared his comments on the upcoming UFC 330 main event between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

Makhachev, the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts, and Machado Garry, one of the top welterweight title contenders, clash in the main event of UFC 330, which takes place on August 15 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern takes on Gillian Robertson.

Dana White Reacts to Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Speaking to The Mac Life in an interview while at UFC Belgrade, White shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC welterweight title bout between the champion Makhachev and the challenger Machado Garry.

“I think it’s a great fight, actually. If you look at what Ian Garry has been able to do, he frustrates people; his takedown defense has been excellent, and we’ll see if he can stay on his feet. Obviously, if he can stay off the ground, he poses a serious threat to Islam,” White said.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Betting Odds

With the fight just two weeks away now, Makhachev is a -350 betting favorite to defeat Machado Garry, who is a +280 betting underdog.

As good as Machado Garry has looked during his UFC career, it’s still very difficult to bet against Makhachev, who has won 16 fights in a row. Makhachev is the top fighter in the world for a reason, and it’s extremely hard to pick against him.

That being said, as White mentioned, Machado Garry has great takedown defense, so if he can keep this fight on the feet, then perhaps he will be able to outstrike Makhachev when the fight stays standing.

If Makhachev gets takedowns, however, then the fight will become much harder for Machado Garry to win.

We’ll see how this title fight ends up playing out at UFC 330, as the fight is just two weeks away. On paper, it should be a fight that Makhachev wins and breaks the UFC record for the most wins in a row at 17. But we all know that MMA isn’t fought on paper.