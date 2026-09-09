Dana White Hands Out 4 More UFC Contracts After DWCS Week 5

UFC president Dana White handed out four more contracts following Week 5 of DWCS, which featured plenty of exciting finishes.

Check out all of the fighters that White signed to the UFC below.

Dana White Hands Out 4 More Contracts

In the headliner, Quentin Pasley knocked out Arlind Berisha to earn a UFC contract. Pasley landed a takedown and then finished Berisha with brutally heavy elbows on the ground to earn a UFC contract.

At welterweight, Isaac Moreno defeated Reginaldo Junior via unanimous decision. There really wasn’t a lot going on in this fight, but Moreno landed more strikes en route to a decision win. However, it wasn’t enough to earn a UFC contract.

In a middleweight bout, Martin Kozak knocked out Christian Echols in the second round with punches. Kozak dominated the fight with his striking from range and then capped it off with a beautiful knockout win for a UFC contract.

In a flyweight bout, Christian Natividad knocked out Colton Loud in just 70 seconds with a brutal left hook to the body that completely folded his opponent. The younger brother of former UFC fighter Kevin Natividad, Christian Natividad is a welcome addition to the UFC flyweight division.

Dana White Passes on 1 Fighter

At bantamweight, Apollo Gomes defeated Kwon WonIl via unanimous decision. Although WonIl had two knockdowns in the first round, he slowed as the fight went on, and Gomes took over with his grappling to score the decision win as the underdog.

White has overall handed out 24 contracts so far this season of DWCS — 23 contracts to fighters who won their fights, and one contract to a fighter who lost.

While it is important to win your fights on the show, you need to show White that you have what it takes to go for the finish, too. By passing on one of the fighters who won their fight but didn’t earn a finish, White showed fighters on the next five episodes of the show this season that just winning isn’t enough — you also need to show him that you are good enough to finish fights at the UFC level.