Dana White Signs 5 New UFC Fighters After Violent DWCS Week 3

UFC president Dana White signed five new UFC fighters after a violent Week 3 of DWCS that featured five finishes.

It was another fantastic episode of Contender Series, as five standout performances equaled five new UFC contracts.

Dana White Signs 5 New UFC Fighters

In the main event, Alex Apodaca pulled off the biggest upset of all time as a +1500 underdog over Bella Mir, who lost as a -6000 betting favorite. This was a shocking upset that very few saw coming, as Mir was very highly regarded coming into the fight.

At heavyweight, Guilherme Uriel submitted Mario Piazzon via first-round standing guillotine choke. Piazzon shot in for a takedown, and Uriel grabbed his neck and choked him out quickly.

Sean Clancy Jr. remained undefeated with a second-round TKO win over Gary Belletto Jr. in the second round. This was a slower-paced fight, with the first round a feeling-out period, but once Clancy got the fight to the ground in the second round, it didn’t take long for it to be finished.

At welterweight, Ronald Humphrey submitted Alexis Miranda in the first round with a rear-naked choke after the two went back-and-forth on the feet. Humphrey landed some massive shots on Miranda and then tapped out his bloodied opponent for a huge win.

Kicking off the card, Nick Galanti needed just 35 seconds to brutally knock out Carlos Petruzzella in a middleweight bout. Galanti appeared to be taking a clinch-heavy approach in the fight’s opening seconds, but he landed a massive right hand that dropped his opponent and then finished him with nasty ground-and-pound for the victory.

Dana White Continues Signing Spree in Season 10 of DWCS

So far in Season 10 of DWCS, Dana White has handed out contracts to 15 fighters in the first three weeks of the show.

All DWCS Season 10 winners except for Abe Alsaghir, who won a controversial split decision in Week 1, have earned UFC contracts. In fact, Taner Trembley — who lost in Week 2 in an all-out war against Roman Gabriel Puga — also earned a contract, meaning that 15 fighters have earned UFC contracts out of the first 15 fights on the show this season.