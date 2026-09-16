Dana White Hands Out 4 New UFC Contracts After DWCS Week 6

Following Week 6 of Season 10 of DWCS, UFC president Dana White handed out four contracts to bring in new UFC fighters.

Dana White Signs 4 New Fighters

In the main event, Mayton Perea brutally KO’d Zevan Hunt in the first round of a welterweight bout. This fight was all one-way traffic for Perea, who earned a UFC contract with the brutal win.

At middleweight, Igor Cavalcanti viciously finished Oscar Ravello in the first round with punches. It was just a very impressive performance by Cavalcanti, who dropped Ravello early on in the fight and continued to rain down punches until the referee was forced in to stop the fight. With the win, Cavalcanti earned a UFC contract.

In the lightweight division, Akbar Abdullaev knocked out Ednilson Santos in just 19 seconds, landing a massive overhand right to score the KO. This was a squash match based on the odds, and it turned out to be the case as Abdullaev earned a UFC contract with the big win. Since Abdullaev took zero damage in this fight, look for the UFC to turn him around quickly and get him into the Octagon for his official debut very quickly.

At middleweight, Luis Hernandez submitted Hugo Guillon in the second round with a rear-naked choke. Hernandez won the first round, but in the second it appeared that Guillon was taking over. But Hernandez turned the tide and was able to find the submission for the highlight-reel win to earn a UFC contract.

Dana White Passes on 1 Fighter

At featherweight, kicking off the card, Tyshawn Williams defeated Antonio Monteiro via unanimous decision. Williams started off the fight strong, but he gassed out, and Monteiro tied it up heading into the third round. But in the third round, Williams got his second wind and somehow managed to win the fight by unanimous decision. No contract given, but White will give Williams another fight on the DWCS.

By signing four more fighters, White has now signed 28 fighters so far in Season 10 of DWCS out of the 30 fights. 27 winners have received deals, while one loser has also earned a UFC contract.