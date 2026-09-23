Dana White Hands Out 6 Contracts After DWCS Week 7

UFC president Dana White handed out six more contracts following Week 7 of DWCS, Dana White’s Contender Series.

Check out the results of the fights and the highlights below.

Dana White Hands Out 6 UFC Contracts

In the headliner, Norbert Novenyi Jr. beat Theo Haig via unanimous decision in what was likely the worst fight on the card. No contract was given to either man.

At welterweight, Alvi Dasuyev defeated Jaden Ortega via unanimous decision in an all-out war that went the full three rounds. Dasuyev dominated the first two rounds of the fight but gassed out, and Ortega made a late recovery to make the fight competitive, though it was too little, too late. Still, White signed both guys and gave them deals.

In a flyweight bout, Marcos Degli defeated Paris Moran via second-round rear-naked choke. Degli dominated the fight with his grappling and was trending towards likely getting passed over for a UFC deal. But he managed to get the submission late in the second round to secure his spot on the UFC roster.

At lightweight, Piero Guaylupo defeated Callum Connor via unanimous decision in an all-out war. Guaylupo threw everything, including the kitchen sink, at Connor, but his opponent wouldn’t go down without a fight. It was an epic war, and both guys were very deserving of a UFC contract.

In a light heavyweight bout that kicked off the card, Damian Piwowarczyk brutally knocked out Emilio Quissua in what was an absolutely crazy fight. Quissua looked really good in the first few minutes of the fight, but Piwowarczyk landed a knockdown late in the first round and then finished off his opponent with punches to impress the boss and earn a new UFC contract.

Dana White Handing Out UFC Contracts Like Candy

So far this season, White has handed out 34 UFC contracts to DWCS fighters, which is an incredible rate.

There have been some very talented fighters so far this season, and everyone who has gotten a finish has been signed, not to mention some of the fighters who won decisions, and even threes fighter who lost their fights.