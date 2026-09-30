Dana White Signs 4 New UFC Fights After DWCS Week 8

Following Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), UFC president Dana White signed four new fighters to UFC contracts.

Check out who the UFC signed below.

Dana White Signs 4 New UFC Fighters

In the main event, lightweight prospect George Staines brutally finished Loai Abushaar with a slam and punches in the first round of the fight. Staines is a teammate of UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett, who was in attendance for his fight. Staines looked amazing in this fight and could be someone who becomes a big star for the UFC going forward.

In a heavyweight bout, Adama Diop pulled off a big upset with a second-round TKO win over Zaurbek Sabanov. Diop overcame a couple of tough first minutes as Sabanov landed some big shots early in the fight to come back and dominate his opponent and force a referee stoppage in the second round. UFC president Dana White said he was on the fence about giving him a contract, but ultimately chose to give him a chance to fight in the UFC.

At featherweight, Ian Escuza defeated Luca Borando via first-round TKO to earn a UFC contract. The finish was controversial, as Escuza landed an illegal knee to the head of a down opponent, but the athletic commission said that the knee didn’t impact the finish, and he got a UFC contract after matchmaker Sean Shelby told White that he wanted him in the UFC.

Finally, in the opening bout of the card, women’s strawweight prospect Aieza Bertolso dominated Camila Reynoso to earn a first-round submission win. This fight was a mismatch as Bertolso was much bigger than her opponent and used her ground game to take her down and dominate her for a D’Arce choke finish and earn a UFC contract.

DWCS Loses Fight at Last Second

Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a five-fight card turned into a four-fight card as the featherweight bout between Ilias Bulaid and Erick Visconde was scrapped after Bulaid fell ill. Fortunately, this bout has already been rescheduled and will take place on DWCS Week 10 in two weeks, once Bulaid gets better.