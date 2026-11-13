Dana White Criticizes RAF for Failing to Secure Their Athletes

UFC president Dana White criticized RAF for failing to secure their athletes, as it feels like there are constantly brawls at their events.

Usman Nurmagomedov and his team attacked Merab Dvalishvili ahead of the RAF event this weekend in Abu Dhabi, far from the first time we have seen these sorts of shenanigans at an RAF card, and White knows it all too well.

Dana White Criticizes RAF

Speaking to former UFC heavyweight fighter Stefan Struve of UFC op Eurosport, White criticized RAF for failing to secure its athletes, as these brawls keep happening at their events.

“Anywhere the whole Khabib crew shows up, there’s usually some fights going on, or Khamzat and all these guys. And RAF, I mean, there’s literally a fistfight at every single one of these things. The RAF guys, you’d think they would learn after a couple of these and figure out how to stop this from happening. People always ask me, ‘Oh, isn’t this good for you?’ No, it’s never good,” White said.

Will Dana White Keep Allowing UFC Fighters to Wrestle in RAF?

At this point, the UFC allows its fighters to wrestle at RAF events, and White has said in the past that he has no problem with that.

But given how many controversies are following their fighters around at these RAF events, perhaps the UFC needs to think about letting their athletes compete on these cards.

As far as Nurmagomedov goes, he isn’t a UFC fighter right now, technically, though he has been rumored to be joining the promotion on a free-agent contract in the near future. However, since he is going to be in prison in Abu Dhabi for the next six months, that will obviously delay any type of signing between him and the UFC.

So, we’ll end up seeing what happens between the UFC and RAF, but White clearly isn’t happy with what is going on right now with the promotion and all of these brawls happening at these RAF events, which could potentially change the way the promotion views letting its athletes compete at these RAF events.