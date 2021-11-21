Fighter on Dana White: ‘Going to Make Him Eat His Words’

UFC president Dana White is going to “eat his words,” according to a fighter.

Kayla Harrison is an undefeated 12-0 mixed martial artist who is currently a free agent. She last fought in October 2021 for the Professional Fighters League, winning her second tournament in the promotion and subsequently her second $1 million payday.

After spending her entire MMA career with the PFL, the two-time judoka Olympic gold medalist is now testing the market and is viewed by most as the hottest possible signing in the sport. But that’s not true of the UFC president.

Earlier this month, White told Yahoo Sports that Harrison “hasn’t fought anybody” and that reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes could cause the first “death in MMA” if she fought one of Harrison’s previous opponents.

Well, Harrison is on a mission to prove White wrong. Recently speaking with MMA Fighting, Harrison gave her thoughts on the UFC president’s comments.

“Dana has said a lot of things before,” Harrison said via the outlet. “It’s my job. If I want to fight in the UFC someday, if I want to fight at featherweight for the UFC some day, then it’s my job to prove to him that I’m worth the investment and I’m worth the risk.

“All I can do is to continue to go out there and be so dominant and continue be so good that you can’t ignore me. I know that I’ll do that. He says a lot of stuff and I know that I’m going to make him eat his words and he’ll smile when he does it and it will be great. I’m not worried about it. That time is coming.”

