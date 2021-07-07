Dana White Reveals Huge Stakes for UFC 264

UFC president Dana White revealed huge stakes were up for grabs at UFC 264 on July 10. The UFC boss told MMA Junkie that the winner of the main event battle between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor would “100 percent” be the top contender in the division and presumedly that means he’d get the next crack at UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The Brazilian filled the vacant 155-pound title by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 earlier this year, and now he’s ready for his first title defense.

Poirier is currently ranked the No. 1 contender in the division, while McGregor is ranked No. 5.

White on McGregor’s Future With UFC

White said he doesn’t really think about what happens next for his fighters until after their fights are over, but that he believes McGregor will let him know what he wants to happen next in his career whenever the time comes.

“The question is, ‘How much more of this does he want?’ How hungry is he? We’ll find out on Saturday night. Win, lose, or draw, we’ll find out probably a couple weeks after that what he wants to do next,” White said.

White believes McGregor will be ready to fight on Saturday, and a win would vault the superstar back into a superfight for UFC gold.

“The thing is with Conor McGregor is this guy has always stepped up and been willing to fight anybody, anywhere, anytime,” White said.

Other potential fights for McGregor should he lose at UFC 264 include completing his trilogy against Nate Diaz, a superstar also coming off a loss.

But the best thing for McGregor and maybe even the UFC because of how big a star the “Notorious” UFC star has become is for McGregor to win his fight at UFC 264.

UFC 264 on July 10

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the next UFC pay-per-view event of the year, and it should turn out to be one of the most-watched fight cards of 2021.

Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round stoppage in the last fight at UFC 257 in January 2021, but McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of a featherweight contest in 2014.

That means the two stars are heading into an important rubbermatch at UFC 264.

The card also includes a top-notch welterweight battle between popular contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, as well as several other high-profile UFC stars in important battles.

McGregor’s Fight to Recapture Gold Continues

Most of the hubbub surrounding the pay-per-view card is about McGregor. He’s the biggest UFC superstar in history, but another loss would send him tumbling down the rankings and maybe out of contention for good.

McGregor has a huge chance to get another title shot after failing in his last big to secure gold against Khabib Nurmagomoedov at UFC 229 in 2018, but the 32-year-old has to defeat Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10 if he hopes to make that happen.

The stakes are huge for both McGregor and Poirier at UFC 264, but they seem particularly large for the Irishman. He’s the UFC’s original “champ champ” and one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history.

But he’s just 1-2 in his last three UFC fights, and he needs to score a win at UFC 264 to continue his trek back toward the top of the sport.

