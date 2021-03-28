Dana White Unimpressed: ‘This S*** Is Getting Silly’

This week, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya announced his return to the ring. The 48-year-old boxer announced plans to fight on July 3, nearly 13 years since his last professional bout.

“The Golden Boy” made the mic-drop announcement on Friday during the Triller Fight Club press conference promoting the April 17 Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing bout. “July 3rd, I’m making my comeback,” De La Hoya said.

No opponent has been named for The Golden Boy.

So naturally, UFC president Dana White was asked about De La Hoya. White and De La Hoya have been at odds for years. For example, White called The Golden Boy a “cokehead” in 2018 after De La Hoya promoted the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 fight which led to the nearly 50-year-old Liddell getting knocked out.

During the UFC 260 post-fight press conference Saturday night, White was asked by The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis if he would be willing to allow a UFC fighter to box The Golden Boy.

“To box De La Hoya?” White replied. “Come on, guys. This s*** is getting silly. I mean, you guys know it’s silly. You just want to ask me silly f*****g questions. Come on, you’ve got 50-year-old f*****g guys boxing and you guys are actually talking about it and covering the press conferences? Come on, you guys.”

UFC 260 Fight Card Results

UFC 260 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 27. In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was dethroned, losing to No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou via second-round KO.

In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley suffered his fourth defeat in a row, losing to No. 10 ranked Vicente Luque by first-round TKO.

One of the UFC’s fastest rising stars, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley, got back on the winning track, defeating Thomas Almeida in their bantamweight showdown by third-round KO.

Here are the results for the full fight card:

Main card

Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic via Second-Round KO

Vicente Luque def. Tyron Woodley via First-Round Submission

Sean O’Malley def. Thomas Almeida via Third-Round KO

Miranda Maverick def. Gillian Robertson via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Khama Worthy via First-Round KO

Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield def. Fabio Cherant via First-Round Submission

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Jared Gooden via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Modestas Bukauskas via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Omar Morales def. Shane Young via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Abu Azaitar via Third-Round TKO

