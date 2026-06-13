Dana White Announces Monster Bonuses for UFC White House

UFC president Dana White announced that the fighters competing at the UFC White House card will be eligible for absolutely monster bonuses.

In 2026, the UFC typically gives out four bonuses for each event worth $100,000 each — two for Performance of the Night, and two to the fighters in the Fight of the Night. On top of that, everyone who doesn’t get one of those bonuses but who finishes their fight gets $25,000.

But the UFC White House card is a special event, and White is upping the ante for the fighters.

Dana White Announces Huge Bonuses for Historic UFC White House Card

Speaking at the UFC Freedom 250 pre-fight press conference on Friday night, White announced monster increases for the bonuses. Here are the new bonus amounts for Sunday’s UFC White House card.

Performance of the Night: $425,000

Performance of the Night: $425,000

Fight of the Night: $400,000 to each

Finish Bonus: $25,000 (not eligible for fighters who earn POTN/FOTN)

According to Dana White, Liberty Financial is giving $250,000 in bonuses. That’s in addition to the $400,000 in bonuses the UFC gives. Plus, Crypto.com is giving $1 million in bonuses. So, the total bonus pool is $1.65 million.

This is obviously incredible news for all 14 fighters competing on the UFC Freedom 250 card. Not only do they have a chance to make this huge amount of money with these bonuses, but they also have much better odds to win a bonus since there are only seven fights on the card, compared to the typical 12-13 fights on a normal UFC event.

With so much bonus money on the line, the UFC is expecting nothing less than amazing fights from all of the fighters participating in UFC Freedom 250.

UFC Freedom 250 Full Card

Here is the full UFC White House card.

Main event: UFC lightweight title unification bout – Ilia Topuria (C) vs. Justin Gaethje (IC)

Co-main event: Interim UFC heavyweight title bout – Alex Pereira Ciryl Gane

Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Heavyweight bout: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Lightweight bout: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Middleweight bout: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight bout: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

With so many amazing fighters on this card, it’s difficult to predict who will be the bonus winners, since pretty much any of these seven fights could produce either a finish or an all-out war.

On paper, UFC Freedom 250 is one of the strongest cards the promotion has ever put together. It’s only seven fights deep, but all seven bouts are of the highest quality that the UFC could match up. All of these fights look incredibly exciting on paper, and they should be so much fun to watch when these fighters step into the Octagon on Sunday.

UFC Freedom 250 takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14, on the White House lawn in Washington, D.C. It is expected to be one of the most-watched UFC events of all time, and with so much bonus money on the table, this could truly be a night to remember for both the MMA fans watching and the fighters on the card, as these monster bonuses could truly change their lives.