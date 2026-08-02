Dana White Not Sold on Aleksandar Rakic at Heavyweight

UFC president Dana White says he is not sold on Aleksandar Rakic at heavyweight despite being successful in his UFC heavyweight debut.

Rakic got back into the win column for the first time since March 2021 when he defeated veteran gatekeeper Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision in his UFC heavyweight debut at UFC Belgrade in his native Serbia.

Despite getting his hand raised, however, White is not sold on him being a heavyweight going forward.

Dana White Questions Aleksandar Rakic at Heavyweight

Speaking to reporters at the UFC Belgrade post-fight press conference, White was asked what he thought about Rakic’s UFC heavyweight debut, and his comments were telling.

“He fought a tough guy tonight. Three tough rounds and he came out with the win,” White said.

“Me, personally, I think the heavyweight division’s going to be tough for him. But he looked good tonight and won. We’ll see.”

Standing at 6’4,” Rakic was one of the biggest light heavyweights, and cutting weight as he started to get older was becoming an issue. Still, White didn’t exactly sound sold on him being a heavyweight.

Who Should Aleksandar Rakic Fight Next?

Should Rakic stay at heavyweight, then he will surely get someone ranked in the top 15 next, as Tybura is someone who has long been ranked in the top 15 at heavyweight, as he’s proven to be a tough out.

Taking a look at the UFC rankings, someone like Vitor Petrino, who is ranked in the top 15, would make sense, as a fight between two strikers would be fan-friendly to watch. Another potential option could be Serghei Spivac in a battle of two European heavyweight fighters.

While White isn’t completely sold on Rakic being at heavyweight, the fact that he got his hand raised for the first time in over five years makes it obvious that he will be sticking around at heavyweight going forward, even if White has his reservations about the move.

We’ll see what the UFC matchmakers have in store for Rakic next, but fans should expect him to fight someone ranked after defeating Tybura fairly easily i his UFC heavyweight debut.