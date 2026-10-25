Dana White Open to Farid Basharat Return to UFC

UFC president Dana White says that he is open to recently released bantamweight fighter Farid Basharat returning to the UFC.

Basharat is 16-0 in MMA and 7-0 in the UFC. Yet, he was given his release by the world’s leading MMA promotion, though the reasons for it remain unclear.

Despite the release, though, could the UFC bring him back? White says yes — just not now.

UFC Could Bring Back Farid Basharat

Speaking to the media after UFC 333, White said that Basharat could eventually return to the UFC, but not any time soon.

“I wouldn’t see the near future. I mean, we just let him go. But I’m not saying that it’s not a possibility that he could come back to the UFC,” White said.

How Could Farid Basharat Get Another UFC Job?

One of the criticisms of Basharat has been that he does not finish fights. In fact, during his UFC career, he won seven fights — yet only finished one of those bouts.

If Basharat wants to come back to the UFC, the best thing that he can do is sign with another promotion around the world and collect a few wins to once again gain interest from the UFC matchmakers. But it won’t just be about winning fights, as he will also need to finish some of them to really gain UFC interest.

There is no doubt that Basharat is a very good MMA fighter, but the UFC isn’t just looking for fighters to win fights. They are also looking for guys to win fights in highlight-reel fashion, and we just haven’t seen that from Basharat during his UFC career.

But the potential is there, as we have seen him finish fights in his pre-UFC career, and he does have one submission win during his career inside the Octagon. So the finishing potential is inside him — he just needs to unlock it.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s next for Basharat, but there is no doubt he is a good fighter who deserves a chance to fight in the UFC. It won’t be now, but it might not be forever.