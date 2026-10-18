Dana White Explains Why UFC Parted Ways With Farid Basharat

UFC president Dana White explained why the promotion decided to part ways with undefeated bantamweight fighter Farid Basharat.

The UFC let go of Basharat despite his perfect 16-0 MMA record and 7-0 record in the organization last week, in what can only be deemed a surprise considering he had never lost inside the Octagon.

But when his contract was up, the UFC decided to let him go.

Dana White Comments on UFC Letting Go of Farid Basharat

Speaking to reporters at the UFC Edmonton post-fight press conference, White responded to a question about why the UFC decided to let go of Basharat.

“I think that when guys’ contracts are up, and this isn’t the first time this has happened, and either guys aren’t good to deal with, and the matchmakers don’t want to deal with them, which could be turning down fights or whatever the reasoning is. If you’re 16-0 with seven wins in the UFC and don’t get re-signed, there’s definitely a reason,” White said.

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Where Will Farid Basharat End Up Next?

Despite the UFC letting go of Basharat, he should have no problem finding work on the free-agent market given how great a record he has in the sport.

One potential home is PFL/MVP MMA, where his brother Javid Basharat — another fighter with a winning record who was released by the UFC coming off a victory — currently resides. Given that the other Basharat brother is there, it makes sense for them to bring in the other one.

Basharat could also look to fight in Europe for a promotion such as Oktagon MMA or potentially fight for UAE Warriors in the Middle East. So, despite the UFC letting him go, there are plenty of other places that he can sign with going forward, as he is a very good fighter despite his lack of finishes in the UFC.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s next for Basharat, but unfortunately for him, his next fight won’t be inside the Octagon, as the promotion decided to let him go, with White hinting that it essentially was due to an issue with the matchmakers.