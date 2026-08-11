UFC President Dana White Open to Creating Women’s BMF Title

UFC president Dana White said that he is open to creating a women’s BMF title for some of MMA’s best women’s fighters to compete for.

The UFC has a men’s BMF title, which is currently possessed by lightweight star Charles Oliveira, but there is no women’s BMF title.

However, that could potentially change, as White said for the first time that he’s open to doing it.

Dana White Comments on Women’s BMF Title

Speaking to media in Las Vegas during a tour of the newly revamped Meta Apex, White said that he is open to the possibility of a women’s BMF title when asked by a media member if he would consider making it.

“Yeah, anything’s possible. Anything’s possible,” White said. “Why not?”

While White did say that he was open to a women’s BMF title, he denied that the UFC would be opening any more women’s weight classes anytime soon.

The UFC currently has women’s strawweight (115 lbs), women’s flyweight (125 lbs), and women’s bantamweight (135 lbs) divisions. They previously hosted a women’s featherweight (145 lbs) division, but closed it down a few years ago.

There has been some talk about a women’s atomweight (105 lbs) division, giving some of the smaller women’s MMA fighters a chance to fight in the UFC, but White said he has no interest in that right now.

“It screws up the other two divisions,” White said. “If there was a need for it and we felt that it would work, then we would have done it already.”

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History of BMF Title

The BMF title was first created in November 2019, when Jorge Masvidal defeated Diaz via TKO to capture the inaugural title at UFC 244.

It would be four years before the BMF title was put on the line again, this time in July 2023, when Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier to win the belt at UFC 291.

Gaethje then defended the belt at UFC 300 against Max Holloway, but was brutally knocked out with one second left in the fifth round as Holloway won it.

Holloway then defended it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 before losing it to Oliveira at UFC 326.