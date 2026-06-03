Top-ranked UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes is open to moving up to lightweight and taking on Charles Oliveira for the BMF title.

Lopes takes on Steve Garcia at UFC Freedom 250 next Sunday in the opening bout on Paramount+, which takes place at the White House in Washington, D.C. Should Lopes win that fight, he is open to moving up to 155 lbs and taking on Oliveira next.

Diego Lopes Interested in BMF Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira

Speaking to Full Send MMA in an interview ahead of UFC Freedom 250, Lopes admitted that the idea of fighting Oliveira for the BMF title intrigues him, should he take care of business against Garcia at the UFC White House card.

“Oh yeah, of course. Of course. This is my plan, too. I think I have the style to fight for the BMF title. I think a couple of people think this, too. Of course, I think the fight with Charles is a good one, too, and I think it’s possible,” Lopes said.

Oliveira is coming off a decision win over Max Holloway at UFC 326 in March to capture the BMF title, but he was highly criticized by fans because he essentially held Holloway to the mat for 25 minutes to beat him.

While it was a smart approach for Oliveira to get his hand raised, fans were hoping that Holloway and Oliveira would stand and bang. But with Holloway having no answer to Oliveira’s takedowns, he took the easiest path to victory, and you can’t blame him.

That being said, some fans felt that the BMF title should be retired due to the way Oliveira beat Holloway. Lopes, though, thinks he has the style to fight Oliveira for the belt, and he’s likely right, as he not only has great striking, but he also has a dynamic ground game that could potentially be enough to counter what Oliveira brings to the table grappling-wise, making for a potentially very exciting fight.

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia Betting Odds

Before Lopes can even think of fighting Oliveira, however, he first has to take care of business against Garcia at UFC Freedom 250, which takes place on June 14 at the White House in Washington, D.C.

According to the latest betting odds, Lopes is a -160 favorite, with Garcia as a +140 betting underdog, indicating the oddsmakers and betting public see Lopes as a small favorite to win the fight.

That seems to track, given that Lopes is an extremely talented striker and grappler, while Garcia is more or less just a striker, albeit one with a ton of knockout power in his fists.

Given Lopes has lost two times to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, the odds of him getting another title shot are slim to none while Volkanovski holds the title. So it makes total sense that Lopes is already considering other options, and moving up to 155 lbs to take on Oliveira for the BMF title is one of the most intriguing fights available for him to get booked for.